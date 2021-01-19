Sunny skies return today; tracking light snow tonight

The Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect for south-central Indiana was canceled around 1 AM. Most of the activity stayed south of the FOX59 viewing area overnight. Since there was light snowfall over the southern tier of the state last night, there still could be a few slick areas for those travel south of Indianapolis this morning.

Most of the activity is going push east of the state by the morning rush hour. Skies will brighten this morning across the state as morning lows dip into the upper teens and lower 20s. Cities like Lafayette and Kokomo have even had wind chills in the single digits this Tuesday morning! Layers will be needed at the bus stop. You may also want to grab sunglasses with the sun back into the mix today!

A cold front is going to sweep over the state tonight and bring another wave of light snow. Very little to no accumulation is expected through the overnight hours. Cloud cover will build into area ahead of the boundary with skies becoming mostly cloudy tonight.

There will be several dry hours during the second half of the workweek with quiet a temperature swing! Highs will be seasonal on Wednesday and will jump into the mid-40s as winds shift out of the southwest. The warmup is going to short-lived though! Temperatures will tank by Saturday morning with lows back into the teens.