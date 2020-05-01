Sunny start to May; rain returns this weekend

We closed the month of April with cloudy skies, light rainfall and below average temperatures. Indianapolis ended the month with a high of 50°, which is more than 10 degrees below normal for the date.

The precipitation total for the month was more than two inches shy of the 30-year average for the city. Indy only received 0.03″ of rain yesterday, making the total for the month 1.72″.

The weather is going to be pleasant as we begin the month of May! A ridge of high pressure will set up over the Ohio Valley and provide central Indiana with mostly clear skies.

It may be a cooler start to the day with temperatures in the lower 40s, but highs this afternoon turn more seasonal and should climb into the mid-60s. The wind will also be much lighter compared to Thursday!

A warm front is going to lift north over the area tonight and bring a weak shower chance. Skies will become mostly cloudy and the winds will shift out of the south overnight. The change in wind direction will keep lows in the 50s tonight with even warmer weather arriving for Saturday.

It is going to be a dry and warm open to the weekend! A strong southerly breeze tomorrow will drive temperatures up into the mid to upper 70s. Clouds increase Saturday evening and rain chances climb that night.

Widely scattered showers and storms are possible during the second half of the weekend ahead of a cold front. Highs will still climb near 70° on Sunday, then will fall back into the upper 50s by next Wednesday.