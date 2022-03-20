We officially start spring at 11:33 AM and the weather today will feel more spring-like! The system that brought gray skies and light rain on Saturday has moved to the northeast. High pressure is now building into the Ohio Valley, which will bring us full sunshine to wrap-up the weekend.

Temperatures this afternoon will be more than 20 degrees higher compared to where they were Saturday afternoon. Highs will peak into the lower to mid-60s today!

Skies are going to stay clear this evening and overnight. The light southwesterly winds will prevent temperatures from dropping as much as lows on Sunday. It will still be a cool morning at the bus stop on Monday with lows in the lower 40s. Some surrounding rural counties may drop back into the upper 30s.

If you like the weather that’s on the way today, you will love what is in store for us tomorrow! Indianapolis will have another shot at 70° on Monday before cooler changes arrive midweek.

Another storm system arrives to the Midwest Tuesday morning and showers will loom in the forecast through Friday morning. Some thunderstorms may be in the mix with the mild temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is a prominent severe weather threat over the deep south early in the week. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted a portion of Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are all at play. If your travels take you south of Indiana for spring break, stay weather aware and find ways to receive alerts!