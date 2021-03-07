Sunny stretch coming to end; tracking spring-like warmth this week

Today marks the beginning of a warming trend that central Indiana will see this week. A wind shift will occur today, and winds will stream out of the south starting this afternoon. The southerly wind flow will help temperatures rise a couple degrees more today compared to Saturday when Indy climbed to 49°. Highs today will likely exceed the 50° mark this afternoon.

The weather turns mild on Monday and Tuesday with highs reaching into the lower to mid-60s! The sunny stretch is going to come to an end midweek as our next storm system nears Indiana. There will still be plenty of sun to enjoy on Monday. However, more clouds will begin to fill into the state on Tuesday ahead of the system.

Light rain showers move into the area starting Wednesday afternoon and should be widely scattered in coverage. The coverage increases by Thursday before the cold front arrives. There is even a chance for a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon along the boundary! The weather will turn cooler by the end of the week.

Heads up next weekend! Daylight Saving Time begins for Indiana next Sunday, March 14! We will “spring forward” one hour with the time change occurring at 2 a.m. Sunrise and sunset times will be one hour later after the time change next week!