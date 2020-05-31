Sunny stretch continues; heat and humidity returns midweek

The stretch of dry and comfortable weather continues as we close the month of May. Indianapolis ended the month with above average precipitation with 7.13” of rain. The average total for May in Indy is 5.05”! We also gained 53 minutes of daylight since May 1 and the average high for the date is 77°.

Highs today may be below normal, but it is going to be pleasant through the afternoon! Temperatures will peak into the upper 60s and lower 70s late in the day. Dew points near 40° will keep the air feeling dry and less humid!

We are tracking a pleasant open to June, but the heat and humidity is going to return within the next few days. The winds will shift out of the south starting tomorrow and temperatures will begin to climb. The highs will quickly jump from Monday to Tuesday with the mid-80s returning midweek! Dew point temperatures will also rise back into the mid-60s, which will result in muggy conditions by the time Wednesday arrives.

The steady rain chances are going to hold off until Wednesday. A boundary is going to sag south over central Indiana, and it will bring our next best chance for rain. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will pass over the state Wednesday afternoon and night. The summer-like feel is going to stick around into next weekend. Temperatures later this week are more typical for what we see late in June and July!