Sunny stretch continues this weekend

More sunshine is expected through the weekend as a high pressure system slides east over the Ohio Valley. Temperatures are going to stay cool and seasonal on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

Long sleeves are needed if your plans take you outdoors today! Northerly winds will create winds chills in the lower 40s at times this afternoon.

The clear skies and light winds tonight will make patchy frost a possibility early in the day on Sunday.

Warmer changes are on the way as a warm front travels over the area tomorrow afternoon. The wind will shift out of the south and temperatures will gradually rise through the week.

Temperatures turn mild on Monday and will climb near 61° that afternoon! Mid-60s even make an appearance midweek.

However, a storm system will bring a shot at rainfall starting on Wednesday. Indianapolis hasn’t had any measurable precipitation since the start of the month, which has resulted in a half inch deficit to date.