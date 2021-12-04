Sunny stretch ends this weekend as rain chances ramp up Sunday

Thick fog developed earlier this morning, especially over the northern and eastern parts of the state. As of 10 AM, temperatures are still near the freezing marking over the northern third of Indiana. This could create areas of freezing fog and few slick spots on roads. Be careful in you’re traveling to northern Indiana this morning.

We are tracking one more day with sunshine before rain showers move into the Hoosier state on Sunday. With northerly winds in place, highs this afternoon will trend nearly 10 degrees cooler compared to Friday. Temperatures will likely peak into the upper 40s today.

The B1G Football Championship game is set to kick-off tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium! A coat is needed if you’re heading out to the game this evening. Temperatures will quickly drop after sunset and will sharply fall back into the 30s.

Sunday is going to be milder as the next storm system arrives to central Indiana. The additional clouds and scattered showers after the lunch hour will not stop temperatures from rising into the mid-50s! Gusty winds and rainfall will continue through the evening as a cold front slides across the Midwest.

A blast of cold air enters the area heading into the next workweek. Highs in the 30s are expected through Wednesday. There will also be opportunities for light snow showers.