Sunny stretch ends; tracking a light wintry mix Sunday

There was a chill in the air this Saturday morning as lows dipped down into the lower teens. At times, there were single digit wind chills in Indianapolis and our surrounding cities. The light winds, clear skies and cold temperatures left a heavy frost around central Indiana early in the day.

The sunny stretch will continue through the afternoon, but more clouds will begin to fill back into the state this evening and overnight. Dry conditions will persist as skies become mostly cloudy. Lows will dip down into the mid-20s.

The weather during the second half of the weekend will take a turn as a light wintry mix tracks over the state. Light snow will mix in with rain is spots Sunday morning before moving out completely by the afternoon. Temperatures will turn more seasonal as highs reach near 36° in Indianapolis on Sunday.

There is a storm system we are closely monitoring early in the week. Based on the latest forecast models, the system will first bring a round of freezing rain to south-central Indiana Monday morning. The wave of precipitation will propagate northeast and fill into the rest of the area around the lunch hour.

The icy mix may potentially bring slick road conditions on Monday, especially over our northern zone. The heavy snows from the system will likely stay north of the FOX59 viewing area and impact northern Illinois, and near the Indiana-Michigan border. Stay tuned for more updates. Any adjustments to the storm’s path could adjust what type of precipitation we may see and potential totals.