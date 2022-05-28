The slow-moving low that brought several rounds of showers and storms to central Indiana the past three days has finally moved out! Skies are already much brighter this morning with higher pressure in control of this weather pattern.

Sunny and Comfortable Saturday

You will be able to enjoy the day outside without having to worry about any shower chances. However, the UV index at a 9 in Indy means sunburn may happen in as little as 18 minutes if you’re not wearing any protection on your skin. Highs will rise into the mid-70s today, which is seasonal for late May.

The weather stays pleasant this evening and overnight. A warm front is going to travel over the state tonight and it will bring additional clouds to the area. Thankfully, there isn’t must moisture with the boundary and showers are not very likely. Lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Warming Up for Race Day

Early clouds will depart as the warm front moves away from the area. A southerly wind shift occurs by tomorrow, which will drive highs into the lower to mid-80s. It will be toasty at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 106th running of the Indy 500! Mostly sunny with temperatures near 80° by the start of the big race.

Hot and humid into Memorial Day

The warming trend gets underway this weekend and into Memorial Day. Temperatures peak on Tuesday with highs nearing the 90° mark for central Indiana. A midweek system will bring changes, including scattered storms by Wednesday and cooler weather heading into next weekend.