Skies are clear or clearing and temperatures out-the-door are seasonal (35°) to start your hump-day morning. Expect a coat needed for the morning rush hour or bus stop but not needed for this afternoon.

Bright sun and dry weather remain intact, as winds will flow from the southwest today boosting our afternoon temperatures. Expect a wonderful day ahead, with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s for the central part of the state. This has been an incredible stretch of weather but also very dry, creating some fire threats across the state! More on this below with Meteorologist Amber Hardwick.

More great weather is expected on Thursday, as sunshine remains and highs reach the upper 60s. The current pattern begins to change by tomorrow evening, as clouds increase from the west and shower chances creep up overnight into Friday morning. Early estimates indicate rainfall totals will range between .10″ to .25″ for central Indiana and rain should be exiting by sunset.

A chillier, more seasonal pattern is expected for the weekend with sunshine and frosty mornings, more rain to arrive early next week before Thanksgiving Day.