It may have been a mostly cloudy start to the day, but skies are beginning to clear out from west to east over central Indiana. At 8:30 AM, it was turning sunny in Westfield, Carmel, and Whitestown! High pressure will provide the area with ample sunshine through the weekend. Temperatures will also trend warmer in the days ahead.

Highs today are going to rise a bit more compared to Friday. Several spots will reach into the mid-30s this afternoon! With temperatures above freezing, snow and ice will continue to melt.

The Indy Fuel have a game tonight against the Wichita Thunder at 7 PM! Dry weather will persist through the evening as temperatures fall back into the 20s. Prepare to bring a heavy coat to have on hand for the drive home after the game. Overnight lows will drop back into the 20s.

A southerly wind shift will aid in a warmup the next few days. More seasonal highs return to the area tomorrow and Monday. There will also be plenty of opportunities to get your car washed this week! Next chance for rain will hold off until next weekend.