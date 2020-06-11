Sunny stretch underway; minimal rain chances

A sunny stretch is underway. A major drop in the dew point temperatures has led to the comfortable air! The passing of a cold front on Wednesday has wiped out high humidity, giving us this refreshing feel. We’ve gone from a south Florida feel to air from northern Wisconsin in under 24 hours.

We’re under the influence of high pressure nearby, keeping us dry and sunny. The sunshine helped temperatures rebound quickly Thursday afternoon. The day has marked the 10th straight day of 80° plus temperatures in Indianapolis. That’s the most to open a June since 2011.

Rain chances will remain rather minimal from now into next week. That means if your lawn is starting to turn brown, you need to get the sprinklers going. The only exception to the dry time will be Friday night and Saturday. A cold front will drop down south and bring us the chance for spotty showers. We don’t have a lot of moisture available, so any showers that do develop will be light and brief.

This is the chance to give the air conditioning a break. Weekend high temperatures will be mild, in the mid 70s. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 40s for outlying areas by Sunday and Monday morning. The mild air won’t last forever. We’re set for another big warmup next week as temperatures surge above average, with the chance for 90-degree heat coming our way.