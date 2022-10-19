It is another chilly morning across central Indiana with temperatures in the lower to mid-30s at 8 a.m. Wind speeds are still elevated this morning and are sustained between 15-20 mph. The strong breeze is enough to create wind chills in the lower to mid-20s in spots! You will want a heavy jacket before heading out today!

There are a few lake effect showers near the Fort Wayne area this Wednesday morning. However, central Indiana is not seeing any precipitation from the activity. There are additional clouds northeast of downtown Indy from the light showers. Cloud cover is going to decrease when the wind direction shifts out of the west late in the morning. Highs will rise into the lower 50s late in the day.

The Pacers have their regular season home opener against the Wizards tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse! The clearing skies tonight will allow air temperatures to sharply drop after sunset. Lows will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the state. A hard freeze is likely into Thursday morning.

Central Indiana will see a few scattered clouds on Thursday. However, temperatures are going to warm up nicely tomorrow afternoon as winds shift out of the southwest. Highs this weekend will climb back into the mid-70s! Our next opportunity for rain arrives early next week.