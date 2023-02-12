Sunny Super Bowl Sunday

Prepare for another chilly start this morning with temperatures down into the lower to mid-20s. A heavy frost formed overnight due to the cold and calm conditions.

High pressure is still playing a role in the forecast locally. Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day as temperatures rise a bit more compared to Saturday. Highs this afternoon are going to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. The forecast high for Indianapolis is 12-degrees above average for mid-February! It will be a great day to get outside.

Quiet Start to the Workweek

Cloud cover is going to build into the state overnight. The additional clouds prevent temperatures from dropping as much tonight. Lows will level out in the mid-30s through sunrise Monday. Skies will brighten again late Monday morning as highs rebound into the lower 50s.

Showers for Valentine’s Day

Central Indiana will start off Valentine’s Day dry with the area turning mostly cloudy ahead of our next wave of rain. Light showers will develop Tuesday evening and increase in coverage overnight.

Most of the showers will exit early Wednesday morning and area will briefly dry out. On Wednesday, strong southerly winds will drive highs into the mid-60s! There should still be plenty of dry time to enjoy the mild weather midweek before a second storm complex moves into the region Wednesday night.

Colder Changes Late in the Week

The second round of activity is going to have a larger impact on central Indiana. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Ahead of the cold front, highs will be in the lower 60s. Temperatures sharply tumble with the passage of the boundary. Any lingering moisture may turn to a wintry mix Thursday night. Highs will only rise into the lower 30s next Friday.