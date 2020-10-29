Sunny weather returns with strong warm up after season’s coldest

NEEDED THE RAIN

Ten of the past twelve days have produced at least a trace of rain in Indianapolis! Over one inch of rain fell for the fourth time in less than two weeks here. The image below shows a rainfall and plot rainfall since midnight Thursday. Some locations in Jackson, Jennings and even Decatur counties reported local amounts of just over 3″.

The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor was a decent one. MODERATE DROUGHT is still deemed for roughly 30% of Indiana despite the recent rainy stretch. Since mid-Aug, Bloomington still over 5″ below normal.

Recent rain has led to a reduction of “moderate drought” conditions over the past two weeks. Down 15% since last week. However, rainfall will be on hold now for several more days.

SUNNY STRETCH

It was a soggy and dreary Thursday but late day changes were well underway. To the northwest, and late October sun is emerging and elevating temperatures 10° warmer in Lafayette. Mid 50s on the board late day Thursday and a signal of things coming our way.

A new pattern is emerging. We will have a sharp cool off behind a passing cold front Sunday morning – leads to a wide-spread hard freeze with Monday morning temperatures in the mid/upper 20s by sunrise, but that cold air is not long-lived. The jet stream will flatten and all out warm up will get underway. Temperatures are to return to near 60-degrees on Election Day Tuesday and well into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. We will work on a 70° day too! Stay tuned!

The rainfall chances are now out of the picture for several days and bright skies are expected for Halloween and for much of the upcoming seven days. Not a bad open to November!