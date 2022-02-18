Calm and chilly as we enter the weekend but our weather pattern looks active and big temperature swings signal potent storms potentially next week

SUN-BATHED WEEKEND

It was a beautiful sky overhead to open the weekend! It is the start of our “sunny season”, as we move away from the cloudiest months (November, December and January) of the year. February brightens considerably over January from 40% to 49% possible sunshine but bright days have been in short supply with only 31% possible sunshine so far this month.

Sunshine will be plentiful each of the next three days as we are forecasting nearly clear skies overhead Saturday afternoon and Sunday. An emerging storm early next week will bring an increase in clouds Monday. Below, the percent of cloud cover at 2pm each of the next six days.

SHOT OF COLD

There is a new cold front coming and it will deliver a real chill to start the weekend. While the evening opens clear a fast moving “clipper” low will dive south tonight and bring a spell of clouds and even a quick shot of snow before sunrise. The low pressure has an arctic front in tow and winds that are southwest entering the night shift abruptly northwest as the front passes. Winter weather advisories for blowing snow have been hoisted in northern Illinois and Indiana overnight.

The chilly air will flow into the state Saturday keeping temperatures will below normal, to as much as 15-degrees below the normal high of 42°. Afternoon temperatures are to remain below freezing Saturday and may even fail to reach 30° in most locations. With clear skies low temperatures easily lower into the lower teens by Sunday morning but then we take another turn.

WARMEST OF THE YEAR?

As quickly as the chilly air returned it departs as the polar branch of the jet stream retreats and Sunday temperatures are set to jump. After a cold start, brisk southwest winds develop and aided by sunny skies we will push back above 50° to end the weekend.

The strong warm up will bring on stronger winds and that in turn will develop a new, strong storm system that emerges early next week. We are expecting to be on the warm side of the low bringing temperatures will above normal and at this time to the warmest of the year. Monday and Tuesday will likely reach and even exceed 60-degrees toping 63° Monday and marking the warmest of the year.

The trade-off for the warm up? More rain and even snow. The threat for showers returns as early as Monday night and heavy rainfall could be in the cards again with Tuesday’s storm. Following the storm, a quick downturn in temperatures and then the plot thickens. A secondary low, again developing from the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma looks to surge east. This storm could take a more southerly route and may pose a more wintry weather threat here. Time will tell, but next week looks active and each storm will be closely watched.