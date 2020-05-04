Sunshine and best of the week! Rain returns tonight.

Lots of sun on the way today, as dry weather holds for now! Should be the best of the workweek, as we warm into the upper 60’s, while winds remain light from the northeast.

Showers will begin to edge into the state around sunset tonight with greater chances rising in the overnight and into your Tuesday. Some thunder maybe possible but no severe threat at this time. As the rain falls through tomorrow, little warming will be expected, highs only to reach the upper 50’s for most.

The second best day of the week will fall on Thursday before a colder shift takes hold for Mother’s Day weekend. It appears, for now, that dry weather will hold for Saturday and Sunday but frosty mornings expected, along with a huge break in the 70’s and 80’s.