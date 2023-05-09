It is a refreshing morning across central Indiana with less humid conditions and temperatures in the 50s. Skies are clearing too, and it will make way for a beautiful day. A high pressure feature over the Great Lakes will bring us pleasant weather for the next two days. Skies will become mostly sunny today and tomorrow with highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Most of the day Thursday is going to stay dry, but humidity levels will begin to rise as temperatures approach the 80° mark. Shower chances rise late in the evening ahead of an approaching storm system. This will bring more unsettled weather on Friday and into Mother’s Day Weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be in the mix through the weekend. The coverage will begin to drop a bit by Mother’s Day. A cold front is going to slide over the Midwest on Sunday night, which will bring cooler, less humid air to the area early next week.