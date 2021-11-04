Sunshine and cooler temperatures will close out the week

Temperatures will quickly drop into the upper 30s after the Colts kickoff tonight. We’ll go just below freezing once again tomorrow morning, starting the day off with frosty conditions.

Lows this morning not only dropped well below normal, but well below freezing as well. We should be at 39 degrees during the coldest part of the day. However, many central Indiana cities experienced temperatures in the mid 20s. Crawfordsville was one of the colder spots at 23 degrees Thursday morning!

The cold air will begin to pass though as we head into the weekend. The jet stream will flatten out, helping the warmer temperatures make a comeback next week.

By Monday, highs could potentially pop up to 10 degrees above normal! We should be in the mid 50’s this time of year. Next week, the 60-degree temperatures will return.

The overnight lows will also start to come back up. Some early morning temperatures could even be more on track with normal afternoon highs! The sunshine sticks around this weekend and at the start of next week.