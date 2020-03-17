Sunshine and dry today; wet days to follow tomorrow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saint Patrick's Day! Patchy, light mist in the area this morning under heavier clouds as temperatures hold in the lower 40s for most. Low clouds will move east this morning and a thinning of clouds will get underway. By the afternoon sunshine will work in and temperatures will climb into the lower 50s, slightly above the seasonal normal.

This evening will remain dry under scattered clouds as temperatures slip back into the upper 30s overnight.

Rain likely tomorrow, steady at times with some thunder possible. This will be the first of two waves moving across the state and Ohio Valley. Rainfall estimates should range between .25" to 1" in spots.

The second wave arrives on Thursday with additional steady rains and a few storms embedded. The second wave will push MUCH WARMER air across the state as we flirt with the warmest highs of 2020 so far...

The weekend brings cooler air, as morning lows slip into the 20s and highs only in the 40s but the return to sunshine should help!