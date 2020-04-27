Sunshine and seventies have been in short supply

Monday ended with an increase in clouds but entered the books as one of only four days this entire month that was mostly sunny. April is the last of the cloudy months, averaging 17 cloudy days annually with only 55% possible sunshine. This year – April has only produced 35% possible sunshine.

Despite the clouds we are still running nearly 2″ below normal rainfall for the month – and more clouds and rain are on the horizon.

Early morning lows under clear skies, brought frosty temperatures area-wide. Lows in the thirties were quickly erased when April sunshine combined with dry air brought temperatures up over 30-degrees by late afternoon. Monday marked the 6th straight day of 60° or higher temperatures. But 70-degree days have been lacking.

To date there have only been five 70° plus days officially in Indianapolis, that’s a low total – and among the fewest on record over the past 23 years. On average we will have twelve days in the 70s by April, 27th. This year is tied with 2018 for the fewest since 1997. 1926 holds the record for the least number of 70-degree days to date with two.

Tuesday is forecast to crack the 70° mark on southwest breezes. Though clouds will be plentiful especially early in the day we are expecting skies to brighten and temperatures to respond.

Rain chances look to be minimal but do perk up late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Showers could scatter to nearly 40% areal coverage predawn the diminish by mid morning. With drier hours expected, Tuesday’s high temperature could reach 73°. The warmest of the year is 79°, which occurred twice on April 7th and 8th.

With so few 70-degree days, where do we stand on 80-degree days? Well, none officially this year and it is looking like we are sub 80° entering the month of May. Our first 80° day typically comes about April 21st. Last year the first eighty came April, 11th. This could be the latest first 80° day since 2014 (May 7th). We will keep an eye on Saturday’s high that at this distance could be in the upper 70s. Stay tuned!