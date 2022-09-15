Skies are clear and temperatures are cool, pleasant to start the day! This will mark our fourth straight morning in the 50s for downtown Indianapolis, a stretch not felt since mid-May! Some patchy fog will be around until sunrise, primarily for outlying areas and lowland spots with a possible delay for one or two schools (low chance).

After sunrise, expect another bright day with temperatures rising quickly through the morning and early afternoon. Winds will remain light through the day from the southeast at 4-9 mph, while dew points remain comfortable. Highs today will reach the lower to middle 80s.

More sunshine to hold through the weekend, as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 80s. A slight rise in dew points over the weekend will certainly bring a more typical summer feel! Extra clouds to increase on Sunday before storm chances return overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.