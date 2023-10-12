Skies are clearing, while showers and storms are exiting northern Indiana. Expect a dry start out-the-door and seasonal temperatures for the morning rush hour, as temperatures hover in the lower 50s for downtown at sunrise.

Building sunshine this morning will make for a beautiful afternoon, as temperatures warm quickly, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Winds today should remain fairly light from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Today is my pick of the week… enjoy!

Friday will bring increasing clouds throughout the day, as a cold front approaches from the west. Winds will turn slightly breezy and dry conditions should hold through at least mid-afternoon, while highs near 80°. Areas of rain and storms will advance for the evening and will likely impact several high school football games. Be sure to check in for updates on timing and rainfall totals for tomorrow.

This weekend brings a shot of much cooler/colder air to the state! With added cloud cover, breezy, northwest winds and spotty showers will bring a feel of late fall weather for most! Out of the 2-day weekend, Sunday looks the drier of those days!