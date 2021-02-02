Sunshine around, passing flurry before arctic air reloads for second half of winter

Skies have cleared in many locations and temperatures have dropped into the teens in several counties to begin our Tuesday. Winds remain relatively light but steady, creating wind chills, at times, in the single digits.

Additional sunshine today will help before a few more clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs this afternoon should reach into the lower 30s on this northwest flow.

A few flurries could mix in by late afternoon and early evening but nothing more than a reminder that winter is still here.

Tomorrow will mark our best day of the week! Dry with ample sunshine and a return to near seasonal levels. It’s my pick of the week — enjoy!

Rain chances rise on Thursday ahead of a new cold front.

As the boundary passes, we will switch to a rain and snow mix. Considering the warmth, most snow will melt on contact.

This is one of two fronts that will pass through before Sunday. The second front will arrive on Saturday and bring additional snow chances, along with the coldest air the season thus far.

Snow chances will be with us daily through Tuesday with accumulations likely, along with slick conditions at times.