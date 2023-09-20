Expect another great sunrise across the state under mainly clear skies and comfy temperatures out the door. No major fog issues and light winds should make for a nice start at the bus stop too

This afternoon will bring a blend of sunshine and clouds, along with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Late afternoon temperatures should reach the lower 80s, marking an above-average day for late summer!

More quiet weather tonight under scattered clouds and a slight bump in dew points, marking a slightly more humid start tomorrow morning.

Thursday and Friday will bring added cloud cover but continued warmth, with highs remaining in the 80s for the afternoons. A slight shower chance tomorrow in our western counties but Indianapolis will remain dry.

The weekend will bring a punch of drier air from the northeast, lowering dew points and dropping our temperatures slightly for both days. No doubt, a great weekend to officially welcome Autumn