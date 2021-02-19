Sunshine back, dry weather too; weekend ends wet

Another frigid start to the day but the radar is dry! Roads look much, much better and sunshine will greet us at sunrise.

This dry weather will hold all day, as winds remain light from the west/southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

With fresh snow on the ground and cold air aloft, not much warming for today. Lower 20s should be our high, roughly 20° below the seasonal average.

Clouds will increase tonight, as a few flurries will be on the way overnight and into early Saturday morning.

Flurries will end and sunshine should begin to work back in through the day with highs reaching the upper 20s, the warmest in a week!

A new system will take form and advance toward Indiana by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Winds will increase on Sunday, adding a chill but also aid in moving our temperatures into the middle 30s, the warmest in over TWO weeks!

Rain looks likely, mixing with snow through the evening and overnight.

At this time, it appears too warm for snow accumulations for Monday morning’s rush hour. Be sure to check in this weekend for any changes on temperatures and precipitation types.

Milder weather still hanging in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with 40s likely returning, marking it the warmest stretch of the month!