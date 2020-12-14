Sunshine back; eyeing midweek snow possibilities

Another cloudy start this morning, as sprinkles begin to wind down. Temperatures are cooling too, on breezy, northwest winds. Wind chills out-the-door will hold in the middle 20s. As the day wears on, sunshine will increase across the state and drier air will overspread the area. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 30s, marking another near seasonal, December day.

Dry weather holds Tuesday, as clouds begin to increase across the state and highs reach the upper 30s. These clouds are the leading edge of a midweek storm that will brush the state on its way to the northeastern U.S.

For now, snow chances are in play, as early as Wednesday morning and lasting through the afternoon. A couple of factors that are lacking for a decent snow accumulation in Indianapolis: 1) the track/angle will bring the steadiest precipitation across Kentucky, Ohio and southern Indiana and 2) lacking moisture, which will put our totals on the lower end.

It appears the steadiest of the snows will fall across the southern third of Indiana, eventually arcing into eastern Indiana. This should be all snow with an inch or two possible in some spots, as well as, slick roadways. Look for more info, as we are still more than 48 hours out from this moving in.