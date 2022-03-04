A mixture of clouds and sunshine returns to Indiana today, along with a slightly milder afternoon shaping up! This is a great way to end an up and down week of weather, as we will enjoy a more stable, quiet day.

Although chilly to begin this morning, a slight change in wind direction from the southeast will help move our afternoon temperatures back into the lower 50s, above the seasonal highs.

Tonight, clouds increase around the state, as a warm front approaches from the southwest. This will make for a cool but milder night compared to this morning, as lows drop into the lower 40s and then slightly rise by sunrise.

Saturday brings tremendous warmth to the state, the first 70s of the year, on gusty southwest winds! This burst of warmth will likely rival the record high of 75°, setback in 1983. If conditions are right and enough sun shines through, we should break that record high with upper 70° warmth. We shall see…regardless, a fantastic day expected!

Late Saturday/Sunday morning rain chances return along a fast moving front. Showers will end quickly on Sunday morning and bring some sunshine back to wrap up the weekend.

A healthier wave of rain and some storms arrives on Monday! This will bring heavier amounts of rainfall and a colder flow for Monday afternoon and through the bulk of workweek!