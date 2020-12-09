Sunshine back, warmth too; timing our next rain chances

Early clouds will give way to sunshine today, along with warmer air building in on a southwest flow. Some haze expected out-the-door and plenty of clouds overhead to start your Wednesday, while temperatures hover in the middle 30s, nearly 10° above the average morning low.

Clouds depart by late morning and sunshine will be on the increase. This will reflect a boost of warmth for the state today, as highs jump nicely into the lower 50s. This will be the first of many 50° days heading into the weekend.

Dry pattern still in place to finish out the workweek, marking quite a remarkable dry stretch to open our last month of 2020. Rain chances will increase by Friday night and overtake the area on Saturday. Rainfall totals will average between .25″ to .75″ in most locations through Sunday morning. Colder air to follow to end the weekend.