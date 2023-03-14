Flurries and pockets of light snow overnight are creating a few slick, snow-covered roads to begin our Tuesday morning. Some salt has been laid down but an extra 5-10 minutes out-the-door might be a good idea heading into work or school. Snow showers and flurries will begin to taper off before 9 a.m., and drier air will punch in for the remainder of the day. Expect a very cold start this morning, as temperatures are now in the middle 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Bright sunshine will build today and aid in slightly better, “milder” air for this afternoon but still well below the seasonal average of 51°. Winds will remain steady but not drastically gusty, as a slight chill lingers.

Tonight, winds relax and skies clear…this will create a very cold, frosty night!

Our next rain chances won’t gather until Thursday night and into Friday. Timing remains undetermined on when the steadiest will fall, along with passage of the cold front. For now, rain looks likely into early Friday and could impact the St. Patrick’s Day parade, while cooler air begins to impact temperatures through the day. Some flurries will be possible by Friday evening, as sharply colder air returns for the weekend.