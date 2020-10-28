Sunshine follows a soggy Thursday

MORE RAIN MOVING IN

Dry time will be coming to an end as new rains arrive. Later tonight showers and eventually a steadier rain will begin in southern Indiana and spread north through the night. The northern flank of the rain will stall up north with a persistent rain falling Thursday morning area-wide.

Rainfall amounts are to be healthy and target a portion of the state that has been terribly dry. Along and south of I-70 rainfall totals could reach 2” – welcome news for areas like Bloomington and Shelbyville where the deficit is still over 5” since mid-August.

The rainfall may be heavy at times and there is a good chance that high water will develop and some area creeks and stream will fill rapidly. A large portion of southern Indiana is under a flood watch into Friday morning.

The rain will be long gone by Friday morning and a stretch of sunny weather is expected well into next week. Below the percent of cloud cover each of the next six days at 2 pm. The sun will be most plentiful Monday and Tuesday.

WARMER DAYS

We are expecting the streak of below normal days to continue through the weekend and entering next week. A new cold front will surge through the state starting Sunday morning and likely delivering the coldest morning of the season Monday. Dry and chilly Monday but the pattern is to change and the jet stream will flatten allowing for a much warmer spell of weather starting Election day and beyond. A return to 60-degree warmth is in the cards next week.