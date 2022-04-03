There were plenty of dry hours to enjoy on Saturday before the light rainfall arrived in Indiana. As the system approached Indianapolis, wind speeds picked up with measured gusts near 40 MPH! The rain totals were light and remained below a tenth of an inch for most locations.

Today is the day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine! It may be a chilly open to the day with lows in the lower 30s, but temperatures will turn seasonal heading into the afternoon! Highs will rise back into the mid to upper 50s today. Winds will also be lighter compared to Saturday!

Dry time will come to an end overnight as our next wave of rain closes in on central Indiana. The showers will become widely scattered by the Monday morning rush hour. We will keep a rain chance through midday, but most of the shower activity will exit Monday afternoon with the potential for some clearing. Highs will rise into the lower 60s on Monday.

You will need to keep the rain gear nearby all week because there are going to be several opportunities for showers. A few storms will be in the mix on Wednesday along the cold frontal boundary. Light snow showers are even a possibility again late in the week.