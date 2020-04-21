Sunshine holds but a gustier, cooler day ahead!

An overnight cold front prompted limited showers across the state! These showers have now exited/ended and cooler air is now rushing in (behind the front) on northwest winds. Although, another day of sunshine is on the way, expect it to be a bit crisper, as we will be running nearly 10° cooler than Monday. Highs this afternoon will range between 54-58° in your hometown, while winds gust to 30 mph at times.

More dry weather on the way Wednesday for MOST of the state, along with milder air. A stalled front will blanket itself across the northern 1/3 of the state. Indianapolis will sit on the warmer side of the front and any shower chances look to be staying away, as winds increase from the southwest.

Greater rain chances return on Thursday, along with slightly cooler air. April just can’t seem to make up it’s mind, marking an up and down month, more typical of March weather for Indiana.