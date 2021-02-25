Sunshine holds, dryness too; weekend brings rain chances

A cooler, more seasonal day is ahead, while sunshine continues at times and winds remain light.

Overall, a quiet, average day for anything outdoors, as snow continues to melt away! Winds will remain relatively light from the northwest at 4-8 MPH..

Additional sunshine and dryness continues for Friday with a bump in warmth for the day — a great way to end the work week!

Rain chances return for the weekend! Late Friday night clouds and showers will return to the area and carry through the overnight.

Most, if not all, rain will be gone around sunrise, marking a nice Saturday ahead. After the showers, sunshine will return, while temperatures warm into the middle 50s.

Another round of rain will be arriving late Saturday night (mainly overnight) and into Sunday morning. This band of rain looks steadier and mainly for the southern half of the state, including Indianapolis!

Although showers will taper through the early afternoon, clouds will be tough to break up completely, so this will slow a warming trend.