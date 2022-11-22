Sunshine is back again today and warmth continues to build statewide! A great day ahead with less wind and above average temperatures for late November. Afternoon readings should reach the middle 50s, marking a beautiful Tuesday. Enjoy…

Another night of clear skies and cool conditions tonight, as temperatures settle back into the upper 20s/lower 30s, mid 30s downtown.

Wednesday is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year, nationally! This years weather for us and a LARGE portion of the country appears very quiet and calm. Air and road travel should be smooth, in the terms of weather-related issues! If you are staying in the state, expect an incredible day with sunshine and great warmth…my pick of the week!

Thanksgiving Day will bring an increase in clouds, as mild air holds through the day. Clouds will thicken by mid-afternoon but any shower chances should refrain until sunset and remain quite scattered.

Rain chances will increase in coverage late Thursday night and linger into early Friday morning. Additional showers will return on Saturday afternoon with Sunday perhaps being the wettest and coolest of the weekend.