Sunshine in the mix today; tracking a wintry mix late Sunday

There were some clouds and flurries across central Indiana right before sunrise this morning. Cloud cover is already breaking apart and we are seeing some sun early in the day. Areas of thick freezing fog have developed north of the Lafayette, Kokomo and Muncie line. The freezing fog could create icy conditions over the northern tier of the state before 11 AM.

High pressure over the Ohio Valley will provide the region with dry conditions and some sunshine today. Temperatures are going to reach into the mid to upper 20s this afternoon with a high of 28°. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing for the 15th consecutive day in Indianapolis, the longest stretch since 2007.

Rain and snow will return to central Indiana Sunday evening. There will be several dry hours before the system arrives around 6 PM. Indianapolis will have a shot at rising above freezing with a forecast high near 36° Sunday afternoon.

Much of the area will see more rain versus snow with this system. However, temperatures aloft will be near 32°, which could bring a threat of freezing rain and sleet. The wintry mix will turn to all light snow early Monday before completely moving out. Snow accumulation is more likely over northern Indiana. A few slick spots will be possible for the Monday morning rush hour.

Highs will turn more seasonal by midweek and will should reach well into the 40s!