Sunshine has been minimal over the past week and any bright days will be few and far between as pattern turns active.

GLOOMY AGAIN

Patchy drizzle may become patchy freezing drizzle and a few flurries early this evening. So light that its undetectable by radar but with temps near and soon falling below freezing a few slick spots (bridges or overpasses) could develop.

January has picked up where December left off. It’s cloudy season and December, the cloudiest month of the year annually even fell way short. Just barely half the normal sun. Only one bright day in this forecast, that’s Thursday.

Pattern changes are ago but will take several more days to really unfold. Clouds will be frequent as southern branch of jet stream sends snow/rain chances here starting this weekend. Snow showers could arrive late Friday night into Saturday and may produce some light accumulations. It is the start of a more active pattern. With a more active southern-branch jet stream, moisture will become more ample. Cold weather signals are still strong, indicating the first real shift to wintry weather pattern unfolds before mid-January. Prospects for ‘sticking’ snows are on the rise but details bear watching.