Sunshine is back but chill remains

Skies have cleared overnight and winds are light…this is not good news! It has allowed temperatures to plummet, back into the middle 30s.

This is creating the threat of patchy frost, that could create some damage to emerging plants and flowers. Consequently, the wet Sunday and falling temperatures is also creating patchy, thick fog in spots! Extra time is recommended out-the-door!

Sunrise will help to alleviate the frost and foggy conditions but a chilly start no doubt! Plenty of sunshine today should help to move our numbers back up to 60° around 4 p.m. Winds will remain relatively light today from the north at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will begin to increase by late afternoon and into the evening, as light shower chances approach for the late evening and overnight. This wave will bring limited rainfall amounts to the area and most should be gone before sunrise Tuesday morning.

Plenty of dry time is expected for the work week, as a slow warming trend takes hold. More frost to threaten the area again Wednesday morning, so covering plants and flowers recommended Tuesday night.

Computer models are hinting at additional rain for the weekend starting as early as Saturday evening and taking that into our Sunday! Let’s hope this changes — look for updates through the week!