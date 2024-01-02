Although another cloudy start is expected for this morning’s rush, some clearing is expected by mid-morning! Temperatures are chilly, as southwest winds are up…generating wind chills in the lower 20s out-the-door. Be sure to wear some heavier gear!

Increasing sunshine with a building area of dry, sinking air will finally bring a return to blue sky, something that has been very absent as of late! The combination of sunshine and breezy, southwest winds should help aid in a slight warming this afternoon, with highs reaching the lower 40s around 4 p.m. Overall, a very quiet Tuesday is expected.

More dry weather is expected for the majority of the workweek…along with additional sunshine working across the state at times. Afternoon readings should remain at seasonal or slightly above average temperatures through Friday too.

The weekend system is too early to call, but a mix of rain and snow looks possible on Saturday. The track remains somewhat consistent but the precipitation amounts and how much cold air will be in place continues to fluctuate with each computer run. For now, this does not appear to be a large storm but more of a nuisance considering the day of the week and amounts possible. Look for more updates in the days ahead!