Sunshine is back on a chillier flow; lunar eclipse tonight

Light showers will be ending across the entire state around 9 a.m. this morning, as sunshine begins to work back in from the west to the east. Bright skies will make for a better day but winds will add to a constant chill through the afternoon. Highs will struggle back into the the middle 40s with winds chills all day in the middle 30s.

Tonight, skies will clear and temperatures will plummet into the middle 20s overnight with a heavier frost. With clear skies, the nearly-full lunar eclipse and full beaver moon will bring us quite a show! The eclipse will begin around 1 a.m. and last through 7 a.m., as the full moon reaches completion at 3:57 a.m. 97.3% of the moon will be covered during this event, marking a near full lunar eclipse…enjoy and dress warmly!

More sunshine for Friday and less wind will make for a solid end to the workweek! Dry weather will hold on Saturday, as clouds thicken through the day. Spotty showers return before sunrise Sunday and will be with us off and on through the day. Sharply colder start next Monday with snow showers and blustery winds!