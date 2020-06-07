Sunshine is back Sunday; tracking the remnants from Cristobal

It may be less humid across central Indiana this weekend, but it is not stopping temperatures from climbing into the upper 80s! On Saturday, Indianapolis reach 89° and the temperatures tied with the warmest day of the year Indianapolis. The city has not quite reached the 90° mark yet… However, the weather station has a shot at reaching the lower 90s by Tuesday afternoon!

Skies will remain mostly sunny today with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The high today may be a few degrees cooler compared to yesterday, but it will still be above normal for early June. The average for the date in Indianapolis is 80°. It will be another great day to be outdoors but be sure to remember the sunblock! The UV Index is at a 10 again and sunburn could occur within 15 minutes.

Quiet weather is going to persist tonight and on Monday. We are also tracking a quick warmup within the next couple days. Highs will soar into the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s by Tuesday afternoon. Storm chances will also rise by Tuesday afternoon and evening as the remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal near the Midwest.

Cristobal is still a considered a tropical storm as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico. The waters in the Gulf are warm and it continues to fuel the tropical system. Cristobal is projected to make landfall this afternoon on Louisiana’s coast. The outer bands of the system also pose a threat for severe weather in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. Tropical Storm Cristobal is producing sustained winds at 50 MPH and tracking north at 12 MPH.

The system will weaken as it pushes inland and the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is cutoff. The “remnants” from Cristobal are going to push north and eventually travel over the Great Lakes. The system will even impact the weather for central Indiana! Showers and storms will be possible by Tuesday afternoon/ evening. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out as the complex travels nearby.