Sunshine makes a return; staying dry with milder trend underway

Skies are slowly clearing now from west to east, while temperatures hover in the lower 20s in many locations. We have another cold start with a brighter day ahead!

The combination of additional sunshine and southwest winds should help to boost our temperatures back into the lower 40s.

The breeze will remain steady through the day, which will add a chill at times.

More sunshine should be in the mix again tomorrow (Wednesday), as milder air builds in on a continued southwest flow. Highs should reach the middle 40s, marking it the nicest of the week!

A strong cold front will arrive on Friday, bringing rain to snow, wind and an end to the mild stretch. As colder air deepens across the state by evening, snow showers will initiate creating light accumulations through Saturday night.

Roads will be slick off and on too, even with a light dusting in spots. Sunday looks dry but more gray than sun is likely to end the weekend.