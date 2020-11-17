Sunshine remains but cooler day ahead; 60s return soon

The passage of a cold front overnight brought a wind shift and cooler flow to the state. Although sunshine will dominate the area again today, the northwest flow will keep us well below the seasonal average of 52°. But dry weather is still holding and will continue for the the remainder of the workweek, expect highs this afternoon in the middle 40s.

Clear and colder tonight as winds go light and a stable air mass settles overnight, outlying areas in the middle 20s.

Winds will begin to turn more southerly (gusty at times) in the days ahead and warmth returns! Highs in the 60s look likely by Thursday and into the weekend. Shower chances rise slowly by Friday evening, but limited in coverage. For now, this front should continue to lift north and allow Saturday to remain dry with highs in the 60s.

Models are divided on this solution. The GFS and Canadian models are leaning on the drier side, as the European model wants to keep the rain for Saturday and cooler with front hovering overhead. This is a complete 180 from yesterday, so stay tuned for the weekend changes.

For now, I feel comfortable keeping Saturday dry with rain not arriving until Sunday afternoon. We shall see after some new model runs!