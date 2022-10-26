Late day clearing will lead to a frosty night but a new warm-up is in the works

NEEDED THE RAIN

The rain want evenly distributed but at least we all had some rainfall late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Reports were highest per radar estimates and ground reports that included around 2″ in Lafayette and near the state line of nearly 3″ to a mere .25″ to .33″ around Richmond in eastern Indiana.

The 1.06″ of rain in Indianapolis was the larges single-day rain in 45 days and the LARGEST since August 29th! We added a mere .01″ on Wednesday. The rain put a dent in the deficit but we need more. To-date we are still 2.54″ BELOW normal for the season and among the driest 20% fall’s on record.

COOL DOWN IS QUICK

Temperatures are to settle into the 30s for the next few mornings, bringing on some frosty starts but the cool off is short lived. Temperatures will lower Thursday morning brings wide-spread frost but sunshine will bring temperatures up to a near seasonal high of 60°

The warming trend will get fully underway entering the weekend when south breezes will elevate temperatures to near 70-degrees. Are 70s uncommon this late in the season? Scanning weather records, we average three more days at 70° or warmer and we could open the month of November with two!

While showers are to bring a cool off Sunday and Monday, Tuesday will warm and the likelihood of above normal temperatures for the opening week of November looks strong.