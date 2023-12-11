Expect a very cold start this morning, under clearing skies and tough wind chills. We are back to dry conditions now, but extra layers are needed out-the-door to start your Monday.

Bright sunshine is back today and lighter winds. This should make for a much better afternoon to start the new workweek. Afternoon highs today will remain slightly below average, around 40°, but with the lack of wind (southwest 5-10 mph), will certainly bring a better feel!

More dry weather on the way through the workweek, as the El Nino pattern remains locked across North America. As we mentioned, under a strong El Nino, Indiana sits between the polar and subtropical jets. This keep us dry and fairly seasonal with wet, stormy weather across the Gulf Coastal states and colder, snowier weather from southern Canada to New England.