Light snow that brought a light dusting on the roads is winding down. Drier, more stable air will return today bringing a return to sunshine today but a brisk wind will hold, keeping wind chills all day in the teens and 20s. Expect west winds through the afternoon from the west at 10-16 mph.

Tonight, mainly clear skies will allow temperatures to tumble into the teens, as winds go light.

Monday through Wednesday will remain quiet with rather cloudy skies and dry conditions holding throughout, as temperatures reach back to near seasonal levels.

We have a winter storm potential heading into Thursday and Friday, followed by bitter, dangerous cold! As of now, snow chances look likely with accumulations but totals undetermined considering track and timing of changeover from the wintry mix to snow on Thursday. Traveling across the Midwest and Ohio Valley will worsen by Thursday night and into Friday…travel adjustments should be considered or altered, as more information becomes available on the timing of this storm!

We feel confident about two factors:

1) The worst travel day will be on Friday with the combination of snow and polar air, along with strong gusts will create some hazardous travel almost statewide, especially for the northern half!

2) There is no doubt of the dangerous cold arriving for Christmas weekend. Sub-zero wind chills will create a stress on furnaces and space heaters, which brings a heightened risk of fires in some homes not following safety procedures.