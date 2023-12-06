Expect some patchy fog and haze this morning (very light), as dampness remains from Tuesday’s light rainfall. This will make for a chilly start out-the-door, but at least drier roads are working back in. Wind chills are in the upper 20s this morning, too, adding to the cold feel at the bus stop.

By this afternoon, sunshine begins to build in across the state but temperatures will struggle to warm with highs only reaching the lower 40s. Winds will remain light from the west at 5-10 mph.

Milder push gets underway tomorrow with ample sunshine and breezy southwest winds at 10-18 mph. This will help drive our temperatures into a milder territory with highs reaching the lower 50s.

This stretch of warmth will extend itself into the weekend with Saturday’s high reaching around 60° on gusty, southwest winds! Along with the warmth, rain will be likely, along with a possibility of a few storms. This stronger cold front will bring a wind shift and a colder flow on Sunday but a dry finish to the weekend.