Sunshine rolls but higher humidity and storms to end the weekend!

Skies are clear and temperatures remain cool and comfy to start your Friday! Sunnier skies today will bring another beautiful day, while dew points (low mugginess) remain pleasant…afternoon highs reach the lower 80’s, only our second day of 80’s for August!

Skies will be clear and a fantastic evening and overnight ahead.

Warmer weather builds on Saturday with more sunshine and a slight uptick in dew points. This will mark an end to the “autumn-ish” weather, while highs reach the middle 80’s.

Sunday brings warmer, stickier conditions, as storm chances begin to creep back in through the day. A few storms are expected but so are plenty of dry hours in between. As we roll into a new week, storm chances rise and warmth will hold.