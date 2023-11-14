Prepare for a cooler morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s by daybreak. Winds are calm and skies are clearing out from west to east. There will be areas of frost that will form and even a chance for patchy fog. A winter coat and sunglasses are needed out-the-door this morning.

High pressure remains in control of the weather across the Ohio Valley today and the system will keep skies mostly sunny throughout the day. Afternoon highs will pull back a few degrees compared to Monday due to the northerly wind shift. Highs should peak near 60° late in the afternoon.

There is an enhanced risk for fires to form and quickly spread today, especially over south-central Indiana. It is all from the dry pattern that has emerged over region within the last month. The ground is quite dry and the moisture content in the atmosphere is low. There are 16 counties under a burn ban due the moderate drought conditions that have developed from the rainfall deficit.

Temperatures are going to trend warmer in the next few days, and eventually highs will be running more than 15° higher compared to Indy’s average for mid-November! By the end of the week, a low pressure system will slide over the Midwest and bring a chance for rain. Scattered showers are going to form along the cold front on Friday.

The weather dries out again by the weekend, but temperatures are going to run much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s return by Sunday.