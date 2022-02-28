Clear skies and frosty conditions are around to begin your Monday morning! Out-the-door temperatures will begin in the middle 20s with light winds, so be sure to have that heavier coat to begin the day.

Much like the weekend, sunshine will dominate the area today, along with a steady, southwest flow. This will result in another day above average, to end our last day of February! Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 50s for central Indiana.

Tonight, scattered clouds will be around and the light southwest wind will keep our lows overnight from dropping into the 20s. Expect a slightly milder night ahead with lows in the middle 30s.

Dry weather holds again on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds, as winds turn slightly breezier from the southwest! This will drive the milder air and bring more warmth through Wednesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the middle to upper 50s. A cold front arrives Wednesday night with weak, spotty showers to end the evening.

A cold front will swing through adding a slight cool down for Thursday but more warmth will return for the weekend, along with areas of rain and a few storms. Highs for the weekend will push near the 70s both days!